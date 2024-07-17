Bacolod police told to solve killing incidents

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez has ordered Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) director Colonel Noel Aliño to conduct a thorough investigation into the killing of the 12-year-old boy at Cuadra-Locsin Streets, Barangay 12, Bacolod City at about 2:40 a.m. Saturday, July 13.

Benitez said the police should double their efforts to identify and arrest the suspect.

He said he's still waiting for the report of BCPO, and he will hold a meeting with Aliño to discuss the peace and order situation in the city.

" Maybe, this is another case of taking law into their own hands. So, if that's the case, aside from enforcement, we need to have an orientation because we cannot take the law into your own hands," he added.

On Saturday, Dean Rod Cepeda, a resident of Barangay Singcang-Airport, was sleeping along Cuadra-Locsin Streets when an unidentified suspect on board a motorcycle fired at him using an unidentified firearm and fled.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound on his head. He was brought to the Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital, but he did not survive.

Major Elmer Bonilla, commander of Police Station 1, earlier said based on the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage, the suspect, who was on board a motorcycle and wearing a helmet, was just waiting for an opportunity in the area and killed the victim.

He said they were informed that the victim was allegedly one of those who took the five-year-old girl in Barangay Zone 10, Talisay City on July 1 then, the girl was found in the area of Barangay Villamonte, Bacolod City.

Aside from the minor, two other victims were also killed in separate shooting incidents in Bacolod City this month.

Benitez said the police should also intensify their visibility patrol to pre-empt the possible operations of lawless elements.

He said BCPO should solve all the shooting incidents in Bacolod and give justice to the families of the victims./MAP