Bacolod postpones inauguration of Yuhum housing village

The City Government of Bacolod postponed the inauguration of the Yuhum Housing Village under the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Housing (4PH) program of the government at the Arao relocation site in Barangay Vista Alegre.

Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said yesterday that he talked with Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (DHSUD) and they agreed to show to the beneficiaries as well as to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. that it’s not just a housing unit.

“ Our 4PH program is anchored on the concept of human settlements. It means, it’s not just a roof over your head, it is a full complement of facilities and amenities,” he said.

He added that they want to show a community because the 4PH program is designed to create communities, not just units.

“ So, we will finish all the facilities and amenities to have a model for others to follow. It is a place that you can live, access to work and play,” Benitez stressed.

Marcos was in Bacolod City on Thursday, June 27, for the distribution of Presidential Assistance to Farmers and Fisherfolk (PAFF) at the University of Negros Occidental-Recoletos.

Benitez earlier announced that President Marcos will be invited for the awarding of the housing units to the beneficiaries.

Benitez said the inauguration of the Yuhum Village was not part of the schedule of the President and it will be completed soon.

“ It will be scheduled soon and I already asked the housing developer to expedite the construction of the amenities and facilities,” he said.

The mayor noted that they were elated with the progress of the real estate development work in Barangay Vista Alegre and have agreed to establish a wide open space, a park with a large swimming pool, a clubhouse/multi-purpose hall, a basketball court, commercial spaces, and parking lots.

The beneficiaries, include the informal settlers earning the equivalent of a minimum monthly wage of P10,000 and are qualified to take out Pag-IBIG long-term housing loans, will benefit from the DHSUD subsidy, and will be paying reduced monthly amortizations of P2,300 over 30 years.

They will occupy the unit with an area of 24 square meters at a price of some P1,020,000 or P50,000 per square meter, for a 4-storey building.

The Yuhum Residences will comprise some 20 mid-rise condominium buildings of four to five stories.

Aside from the Yuhum Residences in Barangay Vista Alegre, Benitez said they will also construct other housing projects in Barangays Estefania and Banago, the Arao relocation site, and Bredco area./MAP