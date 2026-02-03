Bacolod provides over P1M in financial aid to fire victims

THE Bacolod City Government, along with the Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD), distributed financial assistance to at least 117 families from various barangays who lost their homes in a fire in January 2026.

The distribution was held at Bacolod City College (BCC) Gymnasium in Barangay Taculing, on Tuesday, February 3, 2026.

Mayor Greg Gasataya said the city allocated a total of P1.255 million to support families in their ongoing efforts to rebuild homes.

He said those houses were totally destroyed received P15,000, P10,000 each for damaged houses, and P5,000 each for the renters and sharers.

“We have allocated funds for this kind of situation to support the affected families. After the incidents, I immediately ordered the DSSD to fast-track the releasing of the assistance,” he added.

On January 24, 2026, fire razed several houses in Barangay 10, and on the following days, at least 20 houses were also razed by fire in Purok 3 Batad, Sitio Magsungay, Barangay Singcang-Airport, and Purok Masanag, Barangay 26.

DSSD records revealed that the affected families include 62 families from Barangay 10; 18 families from Barangay 26; and 11 families from Barangay Singcang-Airport.

Aside from Barangays 10, 26, and Singcang-Airport, the city also provided assistance to fire victims from Barangay Alijis which composed of two families, five families from Barangay Bata, and 19 families from Barangay Banago.

Gasataya said he also directed the Bacolod Housing Authority to determine the remaining relocation areas to accommodate the families affected by fire and those living in the danger zones.

He said they already talked with the affected families and most of them signified to avail a relocation site. (MAP)