Bacolod ranks 5th among national top-performing cities

“It is a strong testament to our commitment to driving financial growth and sustainable development.”

This was stressed by Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez after Bacolod City ranked 5th among the National Top-Performing Cities in Strengthening Local Governance Finance for Fiscal Year 2023.

Benitez said Bacolod City achieved a 20.44 percent year-on-year growth in Local Source Revenues in 2023.

“I am proud to share that Bacolod City has ranked 5th among the National Top-Performing Cities in Strengthening Local Governance Finance for Fiscal year 2023, as recognized by the Bureau of Local Government Finance,” he said.

He added that it is the first time Bacolod City has received such recognition.

The top 10 highly urbanized cities in year-on-year growth in Local Source Revenues 2023 are Makati City at 30.02 percent; Makati City at 26.02 percent; Pasay City at 22.56 percent; Olongapo City with 21.30 percent; Bacolod City at 20.44 percent; Mandaluyong City with 19.80 percent; Parañaque City with 17.41 percent; Caloocan City with 17.17.09 percent; Las Piñas City with 15.88 percent and Cebu City with 15.26 percent. /MAP.