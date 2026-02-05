Bacolod reaffirms commitment to comply with anti-epal policy

THE Bacolod City Government reaffirmed its commitment to the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s (DILG) initiatives and policies, including the Anti-Epal policy, with a focus on fostering transparency and accountability in all local government-funded projects.

This was after the DILG earlier ordered the strict nationwide enforcement of the Anti-Epal policy, directing all local government units and DILG offices to immediately remove the names, images, and likenesses of public officials from all government-funded projects, programs, activities, and properties.

City Administrator Mark Steven Mayo said the local government is implementing the policy by ensuring public works and initiatives do not feature politicians’ names or likenesses with limited exceptions, such as on official business permits.

"We are observing the anti-epal stance by avoiding the promotion of personal political images on government projects, especially those financed by public funds," he said.

He added that their goal is to focus on governance and service, rather than self-promotion.

Mayo noted that personal or organizational initiatives, including donation drives, may still display identifying information where appropriate, as permitted under the policy guidelines.

DILG Memorandum Circular 2026-006, states that all provincial, city, municipal, and barangay officials, including DILG central, regional, and field offices and attached agencies, are required to ensure that no public official’s name, photo, logo, initials, color motif, slogan, or any identifying symbol appears on project signages, markers, tarpaulins, and similar materials funded by public money.

Mayo said Bacolod is also advancing cohesive city branding efforts, ensuring that local symbols and visual identifiers exclusively represent the community and its public services.

For his part, DILG-Bacolod director Christian Nagaynay said they also communicated with Mayor Greg Gasataya and the barangays to ensure full adherence to the policy.

"Violations may be subject to sanctions under existing laws, such as the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials," he said.

Nagaynay noted that the circular explicitly prohibits displaying politicians’ names, photographs, logos, or slogans on public structures, projects, or promotional materials funded by government resources.

"Our aim is to establish clear standards that promote fairness and integrity in government dealings," Nagaynay said. (MAP)