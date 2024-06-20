Bacolod recognizes outstanding residents, employees, and companies

The City Government of Bacolod led by Mayor Alfredo Abelardo “Albee” Benitez awarded some outstanding residents, employees, and companies during the 86th Charter Day anniversary celebration held at the lobby of the Bacolod Government Center on June 18, 2024.

Charter Day is very important because the city is recognizing exemplary individuals and companies that have made Bacolod what it is today.

He said, “This is the time for us, the LGU, to recognize the individuals who have contributed to the development of the city," Mayor Albee Benitez remarked during his Charter Day Message.

With the 86th Charter Day Celebration of the City of Bacolod, numerous outstanding Bacolodnons were recognized in the Banwahanon and Be the Change Awards.

Mayor Albee Benitez was joined by Councilor Jason Villarosa, who gave the welcome remarks, Bacolod City Lone District Congressman Greg G. Gasataya, and Governor Eugenio Jose V. Lacson, who gave the congratulatory messages, together with various city officials.

ANG BANWAHANON AWARDEES were Nestor "Aboy" Evaristo, Bryant C. Lao, and Marigold Ponce-Tangco.

This Banwahanon Award was institutionalized through City Ordinance No. 494, Series of 2009, and is known to be the highest form of award or recognition that a Bacolodnon can receive, whose life or service has deeply impacted the city's economic, cultural, sports, social, moral, and educational development.

BE THE CHANGE AWARDEES were Fairly Pretta, Sagup Negros: Food Waste Mitigation Initiative, and Dr. Edwin Segovia.

The “Be the Change Award” was established under City Ordinance 1042, also known as the "Be the Change Ordinance" in 2023, which aims to recognize Bacolodnons who uphold and display good citizenship and their good and noble deeds, setting an example for others.

OUTSTANDING EMPLOYEES 2024 SUPERVISORY were Engr. Julio Cayetano T. Belleza, Engineer II, City Engineer's Office, Dr. Edwin J. Miraflor, CHO Medical Officer IV; NON-SUPERVISORY were Marissa Britaña, DSSD Assistant Statistician and Leonardo Biantan, Const. Maintenance Capataz.

OUTSTANDING TAXPAYERS OF 2023 TOP REAL PROPERTY TAXPAYERS - Individual Category

Jose Antonio Alonte, Jr., Stephanie O. Chiu, Atty. Roseller R. Maalat and Catherine G. Ong - David Chiu.

TOP REAL PROPERTY TAXPAYERS - Corporate Category

Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines, Inc., Capitol Central Commercial Ventures Corp., SM Prime Holdings, Inc., Philippine Airlines, Inc. and Megaworld Corporation

TOP BUSINESS TAXPAYERS - Individual Category

Jerry Sy, Silver Dragon Construction Lumber & Glass Supply, Wilkinson Ong, Wilkinson Construction, Alvin C. Yu, Bacolod Triumph Hardware, Peggy KL Coo, KLC Enterprises, Alvin C. Chua and A-A Electrical Supply.

TOP BUSINESS TAXPAYERS - Corporate Category

Nestlé Philippines, Inc., Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines, Inc., AOB Corporation, SM Prime Holdings, Inc. (SM City Bacolod) and Mainstream Business, Inc. (SM Bacolod Department Store).

MAYOR'S CITATION AWARDEES

Amado B. Parreño Agricultural Corp., Amity Volunteer Fire Brigade, Bureau of Fire Protection, Bacolod City - Filipino-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc., Philippine Red Cross Negros Occidental, Bacolod City - Manila Water Company, Inc., SPM Cindy Rojas and Rotary Club of Bacolod.

Moreover, during the celebration, a special performance was rendered by Carl Malone Montecido, a blind balladeer who is a Bacolodnon who is gifted with a great singing voice.