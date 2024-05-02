Bacolod records 3 more confirmed pertussis cases

Three more children in Bacolod City have tested positive for pertussis, or whooping cough, as of Morbidity Week 16, April 20.

City Health Office (CHO) records showed that of the 12 sample specimens of the patients sent to the Department of Health (DOH)-Western Visayas, three patients have tested positive for pertussis, eight were negative and one is still pending for release.

Bacolod City has now a total of nine positive pertussis cases from January 1 to April 20, 2024.

On March 30, three positive pertussis cases were reported in Bacolod, and another three positive cases on April 13.

Dr. Grace Tan, head of the CHO’s Environmental Sanitation Division, said that of the three new positive patients, two of them are still admitted to a hospital in the city.

She said the positive pertussis cases were reported from Barangays Tangub, Villamonte, Taculing, Handumanan, Granada, and Cabug.

From January 1 to April 20, 2024, CHO recorded a total of 28 probable pertussis cases in Bacolod with zero fatality.

Tan said that pertussis is a very contagious respiratory illness caused by a type of bacteria called Bordetella pertussis.

She said most of the pertussis cases in other regions involved two-month-old babies.

“We need to encourage the parents to vaccinate their children, especially those under five years old, to protect the vulnerable population,” she added.

Dr. Jevi Marie Ortono, Medical Officer III, National Immunization Program medical coordinator, earlier said the most common transmission of pertussis is through contact with respiratory droplets, or by contact with airborne droplets.

“We can’t declare an outbreak of pertussis because we have a small number of probable cases reported and those who tested positive were living in different barangays,” she said.*