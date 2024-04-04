Bacolod records 3 more suspected pertussis cases

Three more suspected cases of pertussis were recorded in Bacolod City, Councilor Claudio Puentevella, chairperson of the City Council committee on health, said Wednesday, April 3.

Puentevella said the City Health Office (CHO) recorded the three new suspected cases of pertussis, or whooping cough, on April 2 and all of the patients are residents of Bacolod City.

This is on top of the four suspected cases of pertussis that were earlier reported in the city.

Puentevella said the CHO will transmit the sample specimens of the patients to the Department of Health (DOH)-Western Visayas.

"For now, we are still waiting for the confirmatory result of the four sample specimens of the patients, one of them residing outside Bacolod, that were earlier sent to the DOH regional office," he said.

Puentevella noted that they expect a negative result so they can maintain a "zero" case of pertussis.

He said pertussis is a very contagious respiratory illness caused by a type of bacteria called Bordetella pertussis.

He said they are also coordinating with the CHO to ensure that all doctors assigned in health stations should really be on top and aware of the pertussis cases.

He added they will also require the hospitals to report to the CHO if they have suspected pertussis-hit patients.

Moreover, as part of their measures, Puentevella said he will pass a resolution requesting the Department of Education (DepEd) to encourage parents and students to wear face masks since most of the patients were minors.*