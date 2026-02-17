Bacolod releases cash aid to 1,500 solo parents

AT LEAST 750 of the 1,500 registered solo parents in Bacolod City received P6,000 in cash assistance on February 16, 2026, the first day of payout, at Barangay Villamonte Gymnasium.

Dr. Richelle Verdeprado-Mangga, Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD) head, said the remaining beneficiaries will receive their assistance on the second payout scheduled on February 18.

The distribution was led by the DSSD through the City Government’s Solo Parents Welfare Program.

The City-funded initiative provides solo parents with P1,000 per month for the period covering July to December 2025.

Verdeprado-Mangga said the City allocated a total P9 million, where they already disbursed P4.5 million on the first day of the payout.

She said the subsidy aims to ease the financial burden of solo parents, supporting household expenses, health care, and children’s education.

Verdeprado-Mangga noted that Mayor Greg Gasataya’s administration remains committed to supporting solo parents through the full implementation of Republic Act 11861, or the Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act.

She said the beneficiaries who missed the distribution or cannot attend the February 18 payout may process their claims at the DSSD Office in the Bacolod City Government Center.

DSSD reminded beneficiaries to bring their valid Solo Parent ID and other necessary identification documents for a smooth transaction. (MAP)