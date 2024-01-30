Bacolod releases P11M garbage fee shares to Bata, Villamonte

Under City Ordinance No. 08-14-707, checks for the distribution of the garbage fee share were issued Monday, January 29, at the City Mayor's Office, Bacolod City Government Center.

The recipients of these shares are Villamonte and Bata, as stipulated by the ordinance.

The distribution was spearheaded by Councilor Thaddy Sayson, in the presence of Ma. Fe Trespuentes, officer-in-charge of the Department of Public Services, along with Villamonte Barangay Captain Rommel Flores and Bata Barangay Captain Remus Abaring.

Villamonte received a substantial amount of P8.4 million, earmarked for the purchase of three mini dump trucks tailored for maneuvering in small areas within their community. Meanwhile, Brgy. Bata was granted P2.6 million.

This initiative strongly aligns with Mayor Alfredo Benitez's vision of fostering a cleaner and greener city for all residents, the city public information office said.

The allocated amounts are dependent upon the generated revenue from garbage fees, it added.

Any barangay in Bacolod can benefit from this opportunity by adhering to specified guidelines. These guidelines include submitting a comprehensive work and financial plan, ensuring no pending unliquidated funds, and presenting a program of works related to solid waste management, covering aspects such as collection, hauling, transportation, clean and green initiatives, and personnel hiring, it also said.*