Bacolod releases P2-M for kiosk renters

The City Government of Bacolod already released at least P2 million for the payment of the kiosk renters who received a food voucher during the extension of the MassKara Festival celebration from October 28 to 31, Mae Cuaycong, special assistant to the mayor, said on Wednesday, November 13.

Cuaycong said they released the payment to the kiosk renters who submitted their food vouchers at the City Mayor’s Office and rescanned it at the Management Information Technology and Computer Services (MITCS) to make sure that there’s no duplication.

She said Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez ordered them to summarize all the food vouchers from the kiosk owners who failed to mark it claimed at the MITCS so they could tally the balance of the remaining vouchers.

She added they also forwarded to the City Legal Office (CLO) the case of some kiosk renters who received food vouchers but failed to open during the extension of the festival.

This was after Benitez earlier said that they would not pay the kiosk renters who received the food vouchers but failed to operate during the extension of the MassKara Festival celebration from October 28 to 31.

The city earlier released a total of 12,500 food vouchers worth P200 each, which is personal money of Benitez, for the kiosks at the BCGC, public plaza, and The Upper East.

Due to the recent Typhoon Kristine, several MassKara Festival activities were disrupted and it also affected the sales of the kiosk renters in said areas and the city extended the festival until October 31.

Instead of the additional festival events, the city provided food vouchers amounting to P2.5 million, a personal donation of the mayor, to aid the kiosk renters or vendors.

Of 12,500 food vouchers, a total of 11, 034 vouchers were only claimed by kiosk renters.

Based on the report submitted by the Bacolod Yuhum Foundation showed a total of 195 kiosks at the BCGC, 92 at the public plaza, and 43 at the Megaworld, but not all of them extended their operation. /MAP