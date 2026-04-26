Bacolod sanitary landfill Cell No.5 ‘75 percent’ complete

MARIO Sandil, operations manager of International Solid Waste Integrated Management Specialists Inc. (ISWIMS), confirmed that the construction of the sanitary landfill Cell No. 5, which is adjacent to Cell No. 4, in Barangay Felisa, Bacolod City, is now 75 percent complete.

Sandil said it was their target to finish the construction of the sanitary landfill Cell No. 5 on the second week of June 2026.

The City Government earlier allocated a total of P66 million for the project, which covers an area of two hectares.

“We are implementing the correct components and system in the construction of the landfill such the benching system, slope protection and the soil covering,” Sandil said.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)-Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) earlier commended the Bacolod City sanitary landfill in Barangay Felisa, recognizing it as a model facility not only in the Negros Island Region but across the entire country.

The sanitary landfill is equipped with complete operational components and has a capacity of 900 metric tons per day. It is the only landfill in the region operating under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) scheme.

Established in 2010, the facility’s Cell No. 4 is currently at its operational peak.

Sandil also expressed gratitude to EMB for commending the city’s landfill.

“We are very thankful because they also appreciate of what we are doing to the city’s landfill like the proper way of constructing as well as the maintenance of the landfill,” Sandil said.

He said they are also implementing measures in Cell No. 4 to ensure that a landfill collapse incident similar to what occurred in Cebu City will not happen in Bacolod.

Once the Cell No. 5 is completed, he added that they will formally close Cell No. 4.

Sandil noted that corrective actions have been implemented since ISWIMS took over operations.

“We made rectifications to address errors left by the previous private contractor to ensure safety while maximizing the capacity of Cell No. 4,” he said.

Sandil disclosed that Cell No. 5 can accommodate the city’s garbage for two to three years or at least 2,500 to 5,000 tons garbage per day.

Lawyer Allyn Luv Dignadice, Bacolod Environment and Natural Resources Office (Benro) head, said that while efforts are focused on extending the facility’s life, various initiatives are also underway to minimize the city’s residual waste.

“This is the result of collaboration among different offices, not only Benro, in ensuring compliance with environmental guidelines,” Dignadice said.

To further support the city’s goal of extending the landfill’s operational life, Benro urged residents to strictly practice waste segregation at the source. (MAP)