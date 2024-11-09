Bacolod seeks Philippine Pediatric Society assistance to address dengue cases

The City Government of Bacolod has sought the assistance of the Philippine Pediatric Society to address the continued increase of dengue cases in the city.

Councilor Claudio Puentevella, chairperson of the City Council’s committee on health, said yesterday that in line with the city’s campaign against dengue, the City Health Office (CHO) in cooperation with the Philippine Pediatric Society held a forum at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC) on Thursday, November 7.

He said the group of the Philippine Pediatric Society invited some speakers, who specializing in dengue, from Manila and Cebu.

The forum was attended by the barangay health workers (BHW) from the 61 barangays in Bacolod and the CHO personnel.

Puentevella said the dengue cases in Bacolod City have continued to increase as of October 26, 2024, which is 321.3 percent higher compared to the same period last year.

Records from the CHO showed that the city had a total of 2,077 dengue cases, with five fatalities.

For the same period last year, there were only 493 cases and three deaths.

Puentevella said of the 2,077 cases, 1,091 of them were pediatric cases aged from below one year old to 19 years old.

He said of the 61 barangays, Barangay Taculing topped the list with 243 followed by Barangay Bata with 168; Barangay Mansilingan, with 65 cases; Barangay Estefania, with 160 cases; Barangay Villamonte, 134 cases; Barangay Mandalagan, 109 cases; Barangays Tangub, 106 cases; Barangay Alijis, 100 cases; Barangay Sum-ag, 90 cases; Barangay Singcang-Airport, 85 cases; Barangay Cabug, 82 cases; Barangay Banago, 81 cases; and barangay Granada with 76 cases.

“Our CHO personnel were also conducting training to the BHW to address the dengue cases within their barangays,” he added.

Puentevella also expressed his gratitude to the Philippine Pediatric Society for helping the City Government to prevent the increase in dengue cases.

Puentevella said the barangay officials should reactivate the “4-o’clock habit” to prevent dengue cases from rising within their barangays as well as the practice of the 4S program of the Department of Health (DOH).

The 4S stands for “Search and destroy” mosquito-breeding sites, practice “Self-protection measures” such as wearing long pants and long-sleeved shirts, and daily use of mosquito repellent “Seek early consultation” and “Support fogging/spraying.”

Puentevella said they are hopeful that the barangays will take seriously the dengue cases especially, the top 15 barangays with consistently high dengue cases. /MAP