Bacolod sends aid to La Castellana

June 7, 2024 - Mayor Albee Benitez led the Bacolod Team deliveredr aid to the victims of the recent eruption of Mount Kanlaon.

The team, composed of the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO), along with Teams Councilors Cindy Rojas and Jason Villarosa, Bacolod Barangay Captains JR Alcantara of Brgy. 12, Rosini Distrito of Singcang-Airport, and Rodney Carmona of Brgy. Sum-ag arrived at the La Castellana Municipal Hall to provide much-needed assistance.

Mayor Benitez was joined by Team Victorias, led by Mayor Javi Benitez. The donations were received personally by La Castellana Mayor Rhummyla G. Nicor Mangilimutan. Both teams visited the hardest-hit area, Barangay Biak na Bato, and one of the evacuation centers that housed 67 families.

During the visit, other local government units such as Cadiz and Talisay were also sending aid, and assistance from the Province had been received earlier.

La Castellana received from the city 534 Jerry Cans for water, 25 sacks of rice, 620 packs hygiene kits, 500 sets Blankets/Towels/Mosquito Nets,30 boxes Beef Loaves, 30 Boxes Baked Beans, 15 Boxes Corned Beef, 10 Boxes Sardines, 2000 pieces masks and 26,000 liters of domestic water.