Bacolod sends off over 900 athletes, coaches for Niraam 2026

THE Bacolod City Government has expressed strong support for at least 902 athletes, coaches, and trainers who will compete for the inaugural Negros Island Region Athletic Association Meet (Niraam) 2026 from March 1 to 7, 2026.

Mayor Greg Gasataya, who led the send-off ceremony of the city's participants at the Bacolod City National High School on February 25, 2026, said the city, as a host of the first-ever Niraam, already provided the needs of the athletes, as well as their coaches and trainers.

Assistance includes cash allowances, uniforms and shoes.

"Sending off our 902 athletes, coaches, and trainers with our 100 percent support, all our pride, and confidence that the championships will be ours this Niraam 2026. Show them that we are not only the City of Smiles, but also the City of Champions. Beyond shoes, uniforms, and training allowances, we are with you every step of the way in heart and spirit," Gasataya said.

He said their allowances were released on February 25, amounting to P10,500 for each participant to cover their training and other needs, with an additional P2,000 per participant to be released on March 1.

"We are hopeful that it will inspire the children since financial support is the usual concern because not all athletes have the capacity to fund themselves, and some of them use their talent for scholarships," he added.

The mayor noted that by providing this training allowance, it will boost their morale and help with their needs.

The City has allocated P30.5 million for the hosting of the inaugural Niraam 2026. The amount will cover the expenses related to the city’s hosting of the regional sporting event, which include the construction and improvement of the billeting areas for the athletes in various schools.

The budget was turned over to the Schools Division of Bacolod City, as the host city.

Aside from the P30.5 million, the City Council also approved P27 million for the city's athletes trainings, allowances and coaches in various sports event. Both allocations were sourced from the City’s Special Education Fund (SEF).

Regional Memorandum 35, Series of 2026, issued by the Department of Education–Negros Island Region (DepEd-NIR), revealed that a total of 12 provincial and city delegations will compete in the week-long event, with the theme:" Negros Island Region: stronger, faster, together."

Participating delegations include Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, Siquijor, Bacolod City, Bais City, Bayawan City, Canlaon City, Dumaguete City, Guihulngan City, Kabankalan City, Silay City, and Tanjay City.

The competition will feature 28 events in the elementary level and 45 events in the secondary level.

Winners of the Niraam will represent the NIR in the Palarong Pambansa 2026, the country’s premier national sporting event for student-athletes. (MAP)