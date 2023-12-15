Bacolod SP ok’s P3.6-B budget

The proposed P3.6 billion annual budget of Bacolod City for 2024 was unanimously approved on third and final reading during the regular session of the Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP) on Wednesday afternoon, December 13.

Councilor Jude Thaddeus Sayson, chairperson of the City Council committee on appropriation and finance, said Thursday, December 14, that the proposed budget is higher compared to this year’s budget, posting an increase of P350 million, or 11 percent, from the P3.25 billion budget in 2023.

He said the fund sources for next year’s general budget are the local sources amounting to P1,629,870,000 and the national tax allocation (NTA) amounting to P1,970,130,000 or with an increase of 17 percent, from P1.85 billion in 2023.

Sayson noted that the city government has allocated a big budget for 2024 to the health department, City Engineer’s Office and Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD).

Sayson disclosed that the department heads can now prepare their purchases program so that it will be implemented immediately in January 2024.*