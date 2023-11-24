Bacolod SP set to ratify contract for construction of legislative building

The Bacolod City Council will ratify soon the contract agreement between the city government and Legacy Construction Corporation/MKU for the construction of the legislative building behind the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC), Councilor Jude Thaddues Sayson, chairperson of the City Council committee on appropriation and finance, said Thursday, November 23.

Sayson said they already granted Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez authority to sign the contract agreement for the construction of at least P525 million legislative building.

“After the ratification, it is official that the contractor can start the construction of the building,” he said.

He added the contractor already delivered some of its equipment behind the BCGC.

Its fund is part of the P4.4 billion approved loan for the city government from the Development Bank of the Philippines.

Sayson said the bank will release the mobilization funds to the contractor, and then they will submit a progress billing for the project.

He said the contractor was given 18 months to finish the construction of the four-storey building.

“Maybe, they can start the construction next month and they can finish it before the 2025 elections,” Sayson added.

Sayson noted that the design of the building is also the same with the design of the existing BCGC.

“It’s a four-storey building and the whole third floor will be occupied by the members of the City Council,” Sayson said.*