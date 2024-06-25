Bacolod submits the design of the public plaza improvement to Tieza

The City Government of Bacolod already submitted the design of the improvement of the Bacolod public plaza to the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (Tieza), City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting, Jr. said on Monday, June 24.



Ting said they are only waiting for the approval of Tieza so they can start the improvement of the public plaza this year.



" Any improvement of the public plaza should have the approval of Tieza since it's a historical area," he said



Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez earlier said that Tieza will allocate at least P300 million for the improvement of the Bacolod public plaza as well as the fountain at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC).



Benitez said that they will improve the four fountains at the Bacolod public plaza, the comfort rooms, and the trees.



“This is for the betterment of Bacolod City,” he said.



He added the fountain at the BCGC will be improved with lights and music and they can drain the water when there’s a big event in the area like the fountain design in Singapore, the United States of America, and Europe.

The Korean-based company earlier presented its plans and design to the city officials for the improvement of the public plaza including the fountain at the BCGC./MAP