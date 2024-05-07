Bacolod swimmer returning to Palarong Pambansa

Stacey Arabella Bee, a 14-year-old Grade 8 student of the University of St. La Salle–Integrated School in Bacolod City is set to once again represent Bacolod City and Western Visayas in the upcoming 2024 Palarong Pambansa scheduled from July 6-17 in Cebu City.

Bee, a member of the Bert Lozada Swim School and under the guidance of experienced coach Rolex Caasi, dominated the Secondary Girls Swimming Competition at the recently concluded 2024 Western Visayas Regional Athletic Association Meet.

Bee clinched four gold medals in the 400-meter freestyle, 800-meter freestyle, 1500-meter freestyle, and 400-meter medley relay events, and secured a bronze medal in the 400-meter Individual Medley event.

Bee, a qualifier for the 2023 Palarong Pambansa, is determined to outperform her performance from last year in this year's competition. “Just keep on training and always remember to set your goals high, and don’t stop till you get there, we’re very proud of you.”, Steve Bee, the proud father of Stacey, said when asked for his message to her daughter. (PR)



