Bacolod taekwondo jin grabs gold in Batang Pinoy

Joshua Emmanuel Deita, a Grade 11 student of Colegio San Agustin - Bacolod, has clinched the gold medal in the Juniors Men Light Middleweight Category at the 2023 Batang Pinoy Taekwondo Championships.

The event unfolded from December 18 to 20, 2023, at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

Son of Jan-Dolly Grace Deita and Johnatan Deita, Joshua emerged victorious against 34 other competitors in his category.

His journey to success culminated in a riveting finals match where he showcased unparalleled skill and determination.

In a thrilling fashion, Joshua secured the lead in the dying moments of the match, scoring his last six points in less than seven seconds. This remarkable feat not only highlights his exceptional talent but also underscores his resilience under pressure.

Joshua's achievement stands as a testament to his dedication, discipline, and unwavering commitment to excellence.

In an interview, Joshua said that he dedicates his gold medal to God, his parents, friends and teammates who are always there to support him. "I will be training hard again after the holidays to prepare for NOPSSCEA (Negros Occidental Private Schools Sports Cultural Educational Association) and other competitions coming up next year, will be watching videos of my matches, make sure not to repeat my mistakes and improve on my weaknesses." he said.*