Bacolod to allot 67M for WiFi program in public schools

The City Government of Bacolod is now planning to put up a free wireless fidelity (Wifi) to all public elementary schools in the city.

Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said yesterday they already conducted an assessment of all elementary schools and they found out that they are using cable or telecom lines.

" We want our students will be able to access Wifi inside the school premises," he said.

He said that they will start the free Wifi first in elementary public schools then, it will be followed by high schools.

The mayor noted that the city allotted a total of P67 million for the Wifi program in public elementary schools.

Benitez said the free Wifi is a big help to the students.

" We want everybody to have access to Wifi to use it for their research or doing their assignments," he said./MAP