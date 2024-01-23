Bacolod to break ground on more 4PH housing projects next month

The city government here is expected to break ground on additional condominium-type housing projects under the Pambansang Pabahay sa Pilipino Housing Program (4PH) project in the middle of February.

Aside from the initial Yuhum Residences, which is underway in Barangay Vista Alegre, two other sites have been identified, including Barangay Banago and Estefania.

The Yuhum Residences-Banago, with an area of 3.5 hectares, is being proposed to have 3,627 units while in Yuhum Residences-Estefania, some 1,440 units are expected to rise on a 2.4-hectare property.

The first 296 units of the Yuhum Residences-Vista Alegre in the initial four buildings are set for turnover on Feb. 14, along with the groundbreaking for the other projects.

Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said on Monday that the city government is fully supported by the national government in the implementation of the 4PH together with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD).

“We are the pioneers in this housing program. We are the first, we may be the guinea pig now, but I don’t mind. We are faster in providing housing programs to our people, which is better the way I see it,” Benitez said.

“We see the full support of the national government, I have no doubt this will be sustained,” he added.

Benitez said the city’s Yuhum Residences housing program will probably have the best amenities.

Based on the plans, these will have vast open spaces with amenities like a park, large swimming pool, clubhouse/multi-purpose hall, basketball court, commercial spaces, and parking lots.

“Not more than 50 percent of the area should be used for housing so it’s mostly open spaces. There should be parks for people to enjoy,” Benitez said. (PNA)