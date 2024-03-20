Bacolod to construct vaccine cold room

The City Government of Bacolod is now planning to construct a vaccine cold room at the City Health Office (CHO) compound, an official of the CHO said Tuesday, March 19.

City Health Officer Ma. Carmela Gensoli said the project will cost P10 million and it will be taken from the CHO budget.

“It’s very important to have our own vaccine cold room for the right storage of our vaccines and it should be near the CHO‘s office to avoid exposure,” she said.

She added that during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, they put up a temporary vaccine cold room at the Annex Building of the Bacolod Government Center.

Gensoli noted that the vaccine cold room should be accessible to the CHO personnel and there’s no need to travel to get the supply.

She disclosed that this project is separate from the proposed new improvement of the CHO building as part of the city’s loan from the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP).*