Bacolod to create an economic enterprise to manage Tree Park

The City Government of Bacolod will create an economic enterprise to manage the Bacolod Tree and Eco Park in Barangay Alangilan.

This was stressed by Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez on Wednesday morning, September 4, as he led the groundbreaking of Bacolod Tree and Eco Park in the said village.

The activity was also attended by Congressman Greg Gasataya, Vice Mayor El Cid Familiaran, members of the City Council, department heads, barangay officials, the officials of the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP), and the Almana Construction and Development Corporation.

The City Government allocated a total of P47 million, which is part of the P4.4 billion approved loan for the city government from the Development Bank of the Philippines, for the implementation of the project.

The Tree Park, which is 8.7 hectares, will feature numerous amenities such as for jogging/walking trail, a children's playground, a reception hall, a lagoon (Cottage and Gazebo), and a picnic grove, among many others.

Benitez said he already talked with Familiaran and the members of the City Council about the creation of the economic enterprise to manage the Tree Park facility.

" We will consider it as one of the tourist destinations in Bacolod City. This will serve as a place for recreation which the public can freely visit to spend time together with family and friends," he said.

Moreover, Gasataya also lauded the city officials for the implementation of the Tree Park project.

" With this project of Mayor Benitez, it will bring more tourists and it will also help the city's tourism program," Gasataya said.

He said the area is now accessible to the public compared to the previous years.

" With the cooperation of the national and the local government unit, we can deliver more projects for the city'" he added. /MAP