Bacolod to deploy mobile commander center for MassKara’s highlights

The City Government of Bacolod will deploy a mobile command center during the highlights of the MassKara Festival, Dr. Anna Maria Laarni Pornan, head of the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) said Thursday, October 10.

Pornan said the city will use the newly acquired mobile command center, especially on October 27, the highlight of the festival.

She said part of the features of the mobile command center, which cost P6.5 million, will include a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera and a communication room for a meeting.

Aside from the commander center in Barangay Taculing, she added the mobile commander center will be used to monitor the activities in various festival sites.

Pornan noted that Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez can also hold a meeting at the mobile command center with its personnel.

“It will be easy for us to monitor the festival activities so we can address the possible problem immediately,” Pornan said.

Moreover, Pornan said the mobile commander center can also be used during calamities or be placed at the evacuation center.