Bacolod to enforce 4-day workweek

BACOLOD City Mayor Greg Gasataya issued Executive Order (EO) 15 Series of 2026 to enforce flexi-work in the city in compliance with the memorandum issued by President Ferdinan Marcos Jr.

Gasataya, who signed the EO on March 10, 2026, said under the new policy, the City Government’s four-day workweek will run from Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., effective March 16.

He said this compressed schedule adheres to the mandatory 40 working hours per week.

Memorandum Circular 114, dated March 6, 2026, directs all government agencies to adopt energy conservation measures, including a temporary four-day workweek.

The order also reiterates directives from EO 011, issued on February 13, which promote energy efficiency through technological upgrades and fuel conservation practices.

“By doing this, we can help the employees in Bacolod City and conserve fuel, electricity, and other resources,” Gasataya said.

To ensure sustained productivity, he said department heads will conduct weekly monitoring of their employees’ performance.

The mayor noted that employees under the flexi-work scheme will use Fridays to assess and review their weekly work outputs.

However, he said agencies providing essential public services are exempt from the 10-hour flexi-work arrangement.

These include the City Health Office, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Department of Social Services and Development, City Engineer’s Office, Bacolod Environment and Natural Resources Office, General Services Office, and Public Order and Safety Office. (MAP)