Bacolod to get 2 more municipal trial courts

Bacolod City will get two additional branches of Municipal Trial Court in Cities (MTCC) that will be passed into law this week, Senator Francis Tolentino, Chair of the Senate Justice and Human Rights Committee, said Monday, May 6.

Tolentino was in Bacolod City Monday for the signing of the memorandum of agreement (MOA) for the 2nd year of the Philippine ROTC Games with the Visayas Regional Qualifying Leg that will be held in the city.

Toletino said Congressman Francisco “Kiko” Benitez of the 3rd District of Negros Occidental has been collaborating with them for the consideration on the plenary of the Senate or a committee report 234 creating two additional branches of the MTCC with the Six Division Region to be stationed in the City of Bacolod, Negros Occidental and appropriating funds.

“Within this week, it will be approved,” he said.

He added that upon signing of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., this will be a law.

Tolentino noted that the Supreme Court will also fund the necessary personnel such as judges and public attorneys office (PAO).

Tolentino disclosed that the Department of Justice will also assign fiscals.*