Bacolod to hold Barangay Festival Dance competition on June 18

The City Government of Bacolod will hold a Barangay Festival Dance competition for the 86th Charter Day celebration on June 18, 2024.

Executive Assistant Rodel Parcon, the secretary of Mga Adlaw sang Paghanduraw, said Wednesday, June 5, that the Barangay Festival Dance competition will be participated by 15 barangays and its first come first serve basis with a maximum of 40 performers.

He said that the concept or theme for each barangay contingent will be their interpretation of what is relevant to the festival they represent. The application for entries will start on June 5 to 7 at the Public Information Office.

In the second year of the Barangay Festival Dance competition, Parcon said that participating barangays will receive P10,000 each while the champion will receive P80,000, P50,000, and P30,000 for the first and second runner-ups, respectively.

He also added that the best in costume, choreography, and concept will receive P10,000.

The said competition will be held at the Bacolod City Government Center at 7:30 p.m.

Parcon noted that “Mga Adlaw sang Paghanduraw” will start on June 12 and end on June 19.

On June 12, there will be an Independence Day celebration at the Bacolod public plaza, followed by a military parade.

He also concluded that on June 18, the city will also recognize city employees, taxpayers, and outstanding citizens.*