Bacolod to honor out-of-town PWD cards without QR code

The city government has advised business establishments here to honor the persons with disability (PWD) identification cards (IDs) issued by other local government units (LGUs).

In an advisory on Friday, it said the use of the newly-issued PWD IDs bearing the city's official seal and approved security features, including a quick response (QR) code, applies only to PWDs who are residents of Bacolod.

"This is for Bacolod City residents alone. Those from Negros Occidental, who come to Bacolod to purchase goods, they can continue to avail of the 20 percent discount. Their PWD cards will still be honored here," Alma Gustilo, officer-in-charge of the Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD), said.

Starting May 1, only PWDs possessing cards with QR codes are entitled to avail of discounts.

The DSSD has already released IDs with QR codes of more than 7,000 PWDs in the city.

Last February, Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez ordered the DSSD to recall all the existing PWD ID cards so the city could “ensure data security, comply with updated regulations, and address other relevant concerns regarding the PWD cards, including indiscriminate issuance.”

In Executive Order 010, series of 2024, Benitez said a way to stop the proliferation of fake PWD IDs is the installation or provision of QR codes and other security features on the ID card.

"There is also a need to harmonize the guidelines of the city in the issuance of PWD ID in consonance with that of national regulations to enhance the efficiency, transparency and accessibility of the identification process," he added.

Benitez said this will make sure that individuals with disabilities receive the support and services they are entitled to under the law as well as ensure that the indiscriminate issuance of PWD IDs is discontinued. (PNA)