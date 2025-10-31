Bacolod to host 2026 Batang Pinoy

THE Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) announced the return of the annual Batang Pinoy National Championships to Bacolod City during the closing ceremony of the Batang Pinoy 2025 at the Antonio C. Acharon Sports Complex in Calumpang, General Santos City on October 30, 2025.

Mayor Greg Gasataya said PSC Chairman John Patrick Gregorio confirmed Bacolod as the host city for the Batang Pinoy National Championships 2026.

“Our immense gratitude to the PCS under the leadership of Chairman Gregorio for choosing Bacolod City,” Gasataya said.

He added that it was a "fitting homecoming" for the City of Smiles, which hosted the inaugural Batang Pinoy in 1999 and again in 2001 and 2013.

"We are very excited and thankful. This is truly one of the biggest grassroots sports programs of the national government, and we look forward to discovering more young talents through Batang Pinoy 2026," Gasataya said.

The mayor also highlighted the role of Batang Pinoy in developing athletes like Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz and world champion Carlos Yulo.

The Batang Pinoy was inaugurated in Bacolod City in 1999 through Presidential Executive Order 44 signed by then-President Joseph Estrada on December 2, 1998.

It is an annual national youth sports program for athletes 15 years old and below.

During the turnover rites, Gregorio handed the ceremonial Batang Pinoy banner to Atty. Jose Marty Go, Secretary to the Mayor, representing Gasataya.

"It is just fitting for Bacolod to host the Batang Pinoy after several years, being among the pioneers of this grassroots sports program. See you in Bacolod," Gregorio said.

Gregorio also thanked General Santos City through Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao for hosting this year’s games, which included nearly 19,000 athletes and delegates from across the country competing in 27 sports. (MAP)