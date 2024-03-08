Bacolod to host PBA All-Star Games 2024

Get ready to meet your favourite baller as the City of Smiles hosts the PBA All Star Games 2024 on March 23-24, 2024 at the USLS Coliseum.

Bacolod Yuhum Foundation said they are expecting over 60 players from four teams who will start coming in on March 21 and will have several events for fans to meet their idols.

On March 23, Team Greats vs Team Stalwarts will see action with a Skills Challenge starting at 3:00 PM while the actual game between the two teams will start at 6:15 PM. The skills challenge will be a 3-points shootout among the players.

Team Japhet vs Team Barroca will have a face off on March 24 starting at 5:00 PM with Shooting Stars, followed by the Dance Showdown between the teams before the actual game.

Team captains Japeth Aguilar and Mark Barroca recently finalized their players and coached by Tim Cone and Jorge Gallent, respectively while All Star Greats will be coached by Patrick Partosa vs the Stalwarts under Coach Peter Martin.

Team Barroca will have Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo on his team including Negrense baller, James Yap. Completing their team are Jason Perkins, CJ Perez, Robert Bolick, Jio Jalalon, Ian Sangalang, Calvin Abueva, Jayson Castro, Gabe Norwood, Ricci Rivero, Cliff Hodge, Juami Tiongson, and John Pinto.

Team Aguilar on the other hand will be top-billed by Christian Standhardinger along with Scottie Thompson, Paul Lee, Calvin Oftana, Jamie Malonzo, Chris Newsome, Don Trollano, Marcio Lassiter, Arvin Tolentino, Maverick Ahanmisi, Tyler Tio, Stanley Pringle, and Terrence Romeo.

Bacolod Yuhum Foundation said they will start releasing ticket outlet information by next week. (PR)