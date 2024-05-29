Bacolod to implement ‘car-free Sunday’ starting June 9

The City Government of Bacolod will implement a “car-free Sunday” scheme at Lacson Street from Ramos to South Capitol Road starting June 9 from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m., Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said Tuesday, May 28.

Benitez said the Bacolod Traffic Authority Council (BTAC) approved a resolution Tuesday, May 28, that, starting June 9, they will implement a car-free Sunday from Ramos to South Capitol Road.

“It means that the said areas will be closed to all motorized vehicles from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m.,” he said.

He added that this would be for four hours every Sunday to allow pedestrians, joggers, and bikers to roam a 1.2-kilometer stretch of Lacson Street to enjoy the scenery.

“June is an environment month, and we know the biggest contributors to climate change and greenhouse effect are the pollutants coming from vehicles,” Benitez said.

He said that they would also talk with the business establishments in the area to get their sentiments.

The mayor disclosed that this program started in European countries and they want to implement it successfully in the city.*