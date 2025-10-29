Bacolod to impose limited visiting hours in public cemeteries during ‘Undas’

THE City Government of Bacolod will implement limited visiting hours in public cemeteries during the observance of Undas 2025.

City Administrator Atty. Mark Mayo said visiting hours will be from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. from October 31 to November 2.

“We set the visiting hours to manage crowds in our public cemeteries,” he said.

Aside from limited visiting hours, Mayo said the city will also prohibit the bringing of deadly weapons, liquor, and the conduct of illegal gambling activities inside cemeteries.

He noted that the city has already coordinated with the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) to secure public cemeteries in various areas of Bacolod.

Bacolod has three public cemeteries: the North Public Cemetery or Burgos Cemetery, the Granada Public Cemetery in Barangay Granada, and the Handumanan Public Cemetery in Barangay Handumanan.

Mayo added that private cemeteries may also implement their own regulations for the observance of Undas.

Colonel Joeresty Coronica, BCPO director, said they will be on heightened alert for the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day on November 1 and 2, respectively.

He said they will deploy 262 personnel to various cemeteries, as well as bus terminals and seaports, to maintain peace and order and ensure the safety of travelers.

Coronica also directed all station commanders to put up police assistance desks at the entrances of cemeteries within their areas of jurisdiction.

He reminded the public to avoid bringing bladed weapons, firearms, gambling paraphernalia, intoxicating liquor, and loud karaoke inside cemeteries.

The police also urged the public to remain vigilant and avoid leaving their houses unattended to prevent untoward incidents. (MAP)