Bacolod to inaugurate housing project before Sona

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said Monday, April 8, that the housing units under the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Housing (4PH) program of the government at the Arao relocation site in Barangay Vista Alegre will be inaugurated before the State of the Nation Address (Sona) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. this year.

“Originally, we are supposed to launch at least two buildings in Barangay Vista Alegre to show to our constituents that our housing projects are still ongoing,” Benitez said.

However, he said it’s impressive to finish more units and it will be turned over to the beneficiaries.

“Hopefully, before Sona, we can complete at least four to five buildings and complete with takeout to the beneficiaries,” he added.

The mayor noted that they were elated with the progress of the real estate development work in Barangay Vista Alegre and have agreed to establish a wide open space, a park with a large swimming pool, a clubhouse/multi-purpose hall, a basketball court, commercial spaces, and parking lots.

The beneficiaries, include the informal settlers earning the equivalent of a minimum monthly wage of P10,000 and are qualified to take out Pag-IBIG long-term housing loans, will benefit from the DHSUD subsidy, and will be paying reduced monthly amortizations of P2,300 over a period of 30 years.

They will occupy the unit with an area of 24 square meters at a price of some P1,020,000 or P50,000 per square meter, for a 4-storey building.

The Yuhum Residences will be composed of some 20 mid-rise condominium buildings of four to five storeys.

Benitez said it’s the target of the city to build 10,000 units for the qualified residents of Bacolod City.

Aside from the Yuhum Residences in Barangay Vista Alegre, Benitez said they will construct other housing projects in Barangays Estefania and Banago, the Arao relocation site, and Bredco area.*