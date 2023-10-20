Bacolod to ink MOA with SM Prime for dev’t of Manokan Country

The City Government of Bacolod will sign the memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the SM Prime Holdings Inc. Friday, October 20, for the development of the Manokan Country, the Vendors’ Plaza, and towards the Commission on Elections (Comelec) local office.

Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said Thursday, October 19, the signing of the agreement will be held at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC) at 3 p.m.

"After signing the agreement, they will gear up for the construction and its tentative date of operation will be in 2025," he said.

He added that the lease agreement will last for 40 years, with an additional 10 years if it is agreed upon by the city.

The mayor noted that SM Prime is committed to investing P4 billion in the implementation of the said project, which will create more jobs in the city.

Benitez said they agreed with SM Prime Holdings to preserve the cultural identity of the Manokan Country, and they should have an open kitchen so that it will be visible to the customers how they cook the chicken.

He said he's also satisfied with the design of SM and they are only asking to build a big building in the area.

He added it was part of SM Prime’s plans to put up business process outsourcing (BPO) offices, additional car park, and stalls for tenants.

Councilor Al Victor Espino earlier said SM will construct at least eight-storey building with a total budget of at least P4 billion to accommodate offices and business process outsourcing (BPO) establishments.

He said SM will develop a total of three-hectare land area.

He added SM will also make an advance payment to the city for their lease amounting to P132 million for three years.*