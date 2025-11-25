Bacolod to launch 2nd Film Festival on November 27

THE Bacolod City Government will launch the 2nd Bacolod Film Festival (BFF) on November 27, 2025, across participating cinemas, including SM City Bacolod, Ayala Malls Capitol Central, and Cinematheque Centre Negros.

Mayor Greg Gasataya also expressed full support for local filmmakers, highlighting this year’s festival theme, “Panan-aw: Local Frames, Global Change,” which emphasizes narratives rooted in Bacolodnon identity and lived experiences.

Dr. Frances Mae Llamas, Department of Local Economic Development and Investment Promotions head, said a total of eight locally produced short films are set for free screening on November 27.

She said the launching will feature free shows at the opening day, followed by a two-day public screening on November 28–29.

“I think we have leveled up the Bacolod Film Festival because we are giving filmmakers the opportunity to be mainstreamed in cinemas,” she added. “

Llamas noted that they have seen many film festivals in the province and the region, but none have truly been mainstreamed in cinemas.

“This time, we are not only mainstreaming them but also connecting them with film producers,” Llamas said.

The Bacolod Film Festival is jointly implemented by the City Government of Bacolod and the Negros Cultural Foundation (NCF), with support from the Congressional Office of Bacolod City Representative Alfredo Abelardo Benitez.

The Institutional partners include the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP), the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) and The Negros Museum.

The BFF organizers have released the official lineup of short films, which includes: Tonton – directed by Charlene Mead Tupas; Truth & Dare – directed by Banjo Hinolan Tililing – directed by Dranreb Cimatu; Balay Alibangbang – directed by Kyle Ramas; Tuyaw – directed by Roland Chavez; Sa Tunga Entablado – directed by Jiane Nicole Flores; We Can Really Only Ever Be One – directed by David Reasol; and Bagong Bayan – directed by Kir Kizziah Hulleza.

All films have been rated Parental Guidance (PG) by the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB). Regular screenings at SM City Bacolod (Cinemas 1 and 4) and Ayala Malls Capitol Central (Cinemas 1 and 2) will feature four screenings per day.

Cinematheque Centre Negros will host two screenings per day, increasing to four on November 29. It will also serve as the venue for the festival’s post-screening talkbacks with filmmakers on November 27, followed by the BFF Director’s Forum on the morning of November 28 and the Panan-aw Conversations on film appreciation and the importance of regional film festivals in the afternoon.

Tickets for regular screenings are priced at P200 and will be available at ticket booths in Ayala, SM, and Cinematheque lobbies. Ticket-selling dates will be announced soon. (MAP)