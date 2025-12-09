Bacolod to launch 2nd flood mitigation summit

BACOLOD City Lone District Representative Alfredo Abelardo Benitez will launch the 2nd Bacolod Flood Mitigation Summit to address the city’s issues with flooding at the Sugarland Hotel on Wednesday, December 10, 2025.

Benitez said it is necessary to arrive at real, workable, and future-ready solutions suitable for a thriving and rapidly developing city.

He said they are hopeful to synthesize more than a month of discussions since the first summit as the city moves toward the creation of a flood mitigation masterplan.

The first flood mitigation summit was held on October 20, 2025.

“The masterplan will be the whole city’s blueprint in solving our long fight with flooding. We are proud to note that as we gear toward this, we have involved as many stakeholders as possible, from national government agencies to civil society organizations, and even Bacolodnons themselves,” Benitez said.

He said that during the one-day event, participants would further deliberate on a matrix compiled after the first summit, which consolidates identified problems and proposed short-, medium-, and long-term interventions.

The lawmaker noted that the Bacolod Anti-Baha Alliance along with representatives from national government agencies and local officials, will also present position papers.

Benitez said the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DepDev) Negros Island Region and other groups will also present their synthesis of the identified problems, proposed solutions, and the full body’s discussions.

He said a technical working group will be formed to translate the completed matrix into a white paper that will serve as the initial draft of the Flood Mitigation Masterplan.

"One of the main reasons why I believe we will eventually succeed in solving chronic flooding is because Bacolodnons love their city and are willing to do what it takes to preserve and protect their heritage and well-being. Flooding is a problem that faces many of our kababayan, and we hope this summit can offer a blueprint for the rest of the country," he added.

Benitez said they want to show that when a city’s people work together for a common purpose, we can rise above any challenge.

"Flooding may be a tragic reality of our history and our present, but we should refuse to make it an accepted reality in our future," he said. (MAP)