Bacolod to launch ‘Bayad Agad’ system for releasing of financial assistance

The City Government of Bacolod will implement the “Bayad Agad” system program soon for the individuals who are processing financial assistance in the city, Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD) head Alma Gustilo said Thursday, March 14.

“Those who are processing financial assistance, like burial assistance, once they have complete requirements, the city will release immediately the money,” Gustilo said.

She said the release of assistance will be based on the evaluation by the social workers and the persons assigned to the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (Aics) area.

She added that the “Bayad Agad” system, which will be launched next month, is the new program of the city government led by Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez to accommodate the needs of the Bacolodnons.

Gustilo noted that financial assistance was usually released for two months because of government procedures.

“But now, in the ‘Bayad Agad’ program, the recipients will receive cash assistance immediately once they have their complete requirements. The mayor didn’t want them to wait for how many months to get their assistance,” Gustilo said.

She said they will also limit the number of recipients in a day, and there will be a special disbursing officer to handle the “Bayad Agad” program.

She added that the recipients will receive P5,000 to P7,000 in financial assistance, and it’s local government funds.

Gustilo disclosed that in 2023, a total of 5,264 beneficiaries received medical assistance through Aics and another 2,187 received burial assistance.*