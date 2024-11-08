‘Bacolod to pay kiosk renters who opened from Oct.28-31 only’

“Only the kiosk renters who opened during the extension of the MassKara Festival celebration from October 28 to 31 can receive the payout of the food vouchers that were used at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC), The Upper East Megaworld, and public plaza, Mae Cuaycong, special assistant to the mayor, said on Thursday, November 7.

Cuaycong said they already have the initial data of the kiosk owners who submitted their food vouchers at the City Mayor’s Office and rescanned it at the Management Information Technology and Computer Services (MITCS) to make sure that there’s no duplication.

After the rescanning of the food vouchers, she said that they would contact the kiosk owners to receive the payment at the City Mayor’s Office.

She added the Bacolod Yuhum Foundation also submitted its report showing the total number of kiosks that opened during the extension of the festival.

Cuaycong noted that it was agreed by the City Legal Office to pay only those who opened during the extension of the festival.

Cuaycong said they were informed that there were some kiosk renters who did not operate from October 28 to 31, but they have a food voucher.

The city earlier released a total of 12,500 food vouchers worth P200 each, which is personal money of Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez, for the kiosks at the BCGC, public plaza, and The Upper East.

Due to the recent Typhoon Kristine, several MassKara Festival activities were disrupted and it also affected the sales of the kiosk renters in said areas and the city extended the festival until October 31.

Instead of the additional festival events, the city provided food vouchers amounting to P2.5 million, a personal donation of the mayor, to aid the kiosk renters or vendors.

Of 12,500 food vouchers, a total of 11, 034 vouchers were only claimed by kiosk renters.

Cuaycong also clarified that it’s the personal money of the mayor and not a government fund.

This was after some netizens posted on social media asking for the transparency of the release of the money.

Cuaycong said only the mayor can decide if he will consider those who received a food voucher, but failed to open their stalls during the extension of the festival.

She said as of November 6, at least two kiosks that were not included in the lists of Bacolod Yuhum Foundation, but they have a food voucher.

Based on the report submitted by the Bacolod Yuhum Foundation showed a total of 195 kiosks at the BCGC, 92 at the public plaza, and 43 at the Megaworld, but not all of them extended their operation. /MAP