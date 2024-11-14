Bacolod to present water security plan on November 22

The City Government of Bacolod will present a water security plan on November 22 to determine the whole master plan of the water security of the city, Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said on Wednesday, November 13.

Benitez said they held a meeting with the officials of Bacolod Bulk Water Inc. (BBWI) along with the Baciwa-Primewater on Tuesday, November 12, and they promised to have an additional water supply this year.

He said they already sent an invitation to various stakeholders in the city.

He added that they also tapped some consultants to finalize the master plan.

“We will be showcasing our final version on November 22. We want also to hear from our stakeholders if they have something to be included in the master plan or something to be changed,” Benitez said.

He stressed that it’s a road map to a super city status.

Benitez earlier asked Baciwa-PrimeWater to present the status of the additional water supply to the city’s water system because the 50 million liters per day (MLD) from the deep wells should be considered as reserved water.

He said it’s part of the security plan that they’ve agreed with Baciwa-PrimeWater, which means, they will have to replace 50 MLD from another water source. /MAP.