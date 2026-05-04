Bacolod to provide free school supplies, bags, PE uniform

THE Bacolod City Government will provide free school supplies and bags to all public elementary students (Kinder to Grade 6) and free school bags and physical education (PE) uniform from Grade 7 to Grade 12 students in the locality this school year, an official said Monday, May 4, 2026.

Amid the fuel crisis, Mayor Greg Gasataya said the City Government will provide free school supplies and bags to at least 64,625 students from Kinder to Grade 6, and free school bags and PE uniform to at least 46,694 students.

“Please consider this not as an expense from the City Government. For us, this is an investment in the future of the youth of Bacolod City. That’s why we are allocating enough resources to make it easier for students, so, there will be no reason for them not to stay in school,” he said.

The mayor noted that the budget for the free school supplies bags and PE uniform will be taken from the Special Education Fund (SEF), with an allocation of at least P90 million for the implementation of the program.

In 2016, the City Council approved the ordinance providing free educational materials to all students of public elementary schools in Bacolod.

It was authored by Councilor Caesar Distrito.

The amended ordinance provides free school kits containing notebooks, writing pads, pens, and pencils to all public elementary school pupils in the city.

“As much as possible, the City Government will provide for the necessary needs of students in the midst of crisis. We believe one of the best things we can offer is free, quality education from Kindergarten to Senior High School,” Gasataya said.

He said the decision came after a series of coordination meetings with the Department of Education-Schools Division of Bacolod.

He added that they are now finalizing distribution measures to ensure that all school bags, supplies, and uniforms are delivered before the start of classes this school year. (MAP)