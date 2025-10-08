Bacolod to provide P2 million aid to quake-hit Bogo City

THE City Government of Bacolod will provide P2 million in financial assistance to Bogo City, one of the areas severely affected by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck northern Cebu on September 30, 2025.

Mayor Greg Gasataya said they are finalizing the paperwork for the release of the aid.

“The City will be donating P2 million to Bogo City, and it will be turned over to the local government unit as soon as we complete the documents for the release of the check,” he said.

Bacolod earlier launched a donation drive to help earthquake victims in Cebu.

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson also expressed gratitude to the local government units that joined the “One Negros Response Team,” which was deployed to Cebu to assist communities affected by the earthquake, with a primary focus on Bogo City.

These include the cities of San Carlos, Sipalay, Silay, Sagay, Cadiz, Talisay, Escalante, and Victorias, as well as the municipality of Toboso.

Meanwhile, Sagay City extended critical assistance to four municipalities in northern Cebu—Borbon, San Remigio, Bogo, and Tabuelan—as part of the joint One Negros Response Team deployment on Oct. 4 and 5.

Mayor Leo Rafael Cueva said Sagay’s team provided safe drinking water and emergency shelter materials to displaced residents and communities struggling with disrupted water access.

He said a team led by Engr. Joy Robert Alipalo operated the Aqua Cube Water Purification System in Borbon, delivering purified water to households and evacuation sites.

The Sagay contingent also turned over tarpaulins and trapal materials to San Remigio Mayor Mariano Martinez to serve as temporary shelters for affected families.

Cueva said the city’s relief distribution teams, headed by Wally Afuang and Shellamay Santillan, also joined coordinated provincial operations that reached Bogo City and Tabuelan, working alongside responders from Silay, Sipalay, San Carlos, and Toboso.

The mayor lauded the volunteers and responders, saying Sagay’s contribution reflects the city’s deep sense of solidarity.

“When our neighbors are in need, we do not hesitate to respond. Sagay’s support to the people of Cebu shows that compassion and cooperation go beyond geographical boundaries,” Cueva said.

The Sagay team also participated in demobilization procedures at the Incident Command Post before returning home, ensuring accountability and coordination with the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) and Governor Bong Lacson’s directive.

The multiagency operation deployed water tankers, mobile filtration units, an ambulance, and rescue vehicles across affected towns, reinforcing interprovincial coordination in disaster response.

Cueva said Sagay will remain ready to assist in future emergencies, emphasizing that disaster resilience depends not only on preparation but also on compassion in action.

“Every effort to help rebuild lives is an investment in humanity. We are one with the people of Cebu in their recovery,” he said. (MAP)