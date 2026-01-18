Bacolod to regulate acceptance, distribution of donated food at BCGC

THE Bacolod City Government will now regulate the acceptance and distribution of donated food within the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC), City Administrator Mark Mayo said.

This was after a staff of Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO) discovered on Friday, January 16, 2026, a foreign object in one of the cups of donated arroz caldo served at BCGC's ongoing business one-stop shop (Boss).

Mayo described the object as "a black, solid material with unpleasant odor."

Mayo said they already advised clients who processed business permits on Friday to seek medical consultation should they experience stomach discomfort following the distribution of donated food.

He said the distribution of the arroz caldo started around 9 a.m., with the discovery made around 10 a.m., adding that the fork used by the employee came from their own office, while the cups were provided by the donor.

Mayo noted that the foreign object was noticed when the staff member scooped food from the cup using the fork. They distributed around 300 cups.

"The exact nature and origin of the object have yet to be determined as the City Health Office (CHO) continues its investigation," Mayo said.

Mayo said the purpose of the advisory is to ensure transparency.

He said the notice is intended to ensure that anyone who may experience complications in the coming days can immediately seek medical attention and appropriate intervention.

As of Friday, no cases of stomach illness have been reported including from the employee who discovered the object.

Mayo said the food donor also voluntarily submitted the foreign object for laboratory analysis, assuring that once results are confirmed, the City Government will immediately inform the public if the object is found to pose any health risk.

"There is no cause for public alarm and the City Government is closely monitoring the situation," he said.

He added that in the previous week, the same donor also provided an arroz caldo at the BCGC.

Dr. Grace Tan, head of the City Health Office Environment Sanitation Division, said the laboratory examination will take approximately three days, with results expected to be available by Monday, January, 19.

The City Government also assured the public it remains committed to safeguarding the health and safety of its employees and constituents, pending the results of the ongoing investigation. (MAP)