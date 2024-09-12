Bacolod to regulate street dwellers

The Anti-Mendicancy Task Force is now conducting mapping operations to determine the total number of homeless individuals who are living or staying on the streets in Bacolod City, Wendy Castro, focal person for the anti-mendicancy task force and disaster of the Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD) said on Wednesday, September 11.

Castro said several homeless individuals and families were seen staying on various streets especially, at the downtown area as well as in San Juan, Luzuriaga, and Gonzaga streets including at the Bacolod public plaza.

He said during day time, some of them were asking for alms on the streets while others were working as stevedores at the Bredco Port and construction.

He added that most of the street dwellers are not residents of Bacolod City.

“Some of them preferred to sleep on the streets because of their small houses and noisy places,” Castro said.

After the mapping operations, he said they would conduct a committee hearing to determine their plans and programs to assist the street dwellers.

“We will not tolerate them to stay in the area and we will educate them to go back to their houses for their safety,” he added.

Castro disclosed that the city government will provide a sustainable livelihood program to the street dwellers who are residents of Bacolod City. /MAP