Bacolod to rehabilitate major public markets

The City Government of Bacolod is now planning to rehabilitate only the major public markets in the city, Councilor Jude Thaddeus Sayson, chairperson of the City Council committee on finance, said Tuesday, March 5.

The first plan of the city was to implement the full renovation of the Burgos Public Market, but it did not materialize, he said.

“One of the suggestions is to construct a high ceiling of the markets for the convenience of the vendors including the customers,” he said.

He added they will wait for the decision of Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez for the implementation of the project.

Sayson noted that the project will be implemented either in Burgos Public Market, Libertad Public Market or Central Public Market this year.

Through the rehabilitation of the markets, Sayson said they can provide more stalls for the vendors.

Benitez earlier presented the design of the new Burgos Public Market to the vendors with an allocation of P525 million, which is part of the P4.4 billion approved loan from the Development Bank of the Philippines.

However, some vendors questioned the renovation of the Burgos Public Market since they had just earlier transferred inside the market after it was partially renovated by the previous administration.

In 2021, the DBM approved P150 million worth of assistance for Bacolod City for the improvement and rehabilitation of its three major public markets.

Of the amount, Central Public Market, Libertad Public Market, and Burgos Public Market will each have an allocation of P50 million.*