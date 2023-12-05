Bacolod to rehabilitate old City Hall building

The City Government of Bacolod is now looking for an area to accommodate the city employees who are assigned at the old City Hall on Luzuriaga Street for the rehabilitation of the building next year.

Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said Monday, December 4, that they will find a temporary location for the affected offices so they can continue their services for the people of Bacolod.

“We are planning to put a warehouse-type structure so they can temporarily transfer their offices. We will do a plan for them that possibly they will be transferred along the Bredco area,” he said.

He added the city government already allotted P223 million for the rehabilitation of the old City Hall building in 2024.

Its fund is part of the P4.4 billion approved loan for the city government from the Development Bank of the Philippines.

Aside from the old City Hall building, Benitez said next year, they will also implement the construction of the Burgos Public Market, mini-hospitals in the barangays, City Health Office, City Engineer’s Office motor pool, and command center.

He said these projects will also create more job openings for the Bacolodnons.

“We are in very, very healthy economic development and our job seekers are well provided for,” he added.

The mayor disclosed that the city government will also allocate a budget for the furniture and fixtures of the buildings.*