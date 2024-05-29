Bacolod to validate original owners of stalls at Burgos Public Market

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez has ordered Councilor Celia Matea Flor, chairperson of the City Council committee on markets, to conduct a validation of the original awardees of the stalls at Burgos Public Market.

Benitez said Tuesday, May 28, that he was informed that some of the tenants at Burgos Public Market were not the original awardees of the stalls.

“Let us now validate who are these people who are occupying the stalls at the Burgos Public Market,” he said. “Are they an original awardee? Is it a right or a privilege?”

Benitez said the stall occupants should show their documents or arrangements with the city.

He said the city will no longer renovate the Burgos Public Market, and the allotted budget for the supposed renovation project will be used for other projects.

"Since they are not in favor of the renovation of the market, we will use the funds for other projects like the Libertad and Central public markets and the underground cabling," he added.

The mayor explained that the renovation of the market would bring more customers and help their businesses. “So, I don’t know why they are opposing the renovation of the market.”

The mayor noted that the city government has already allotted P525 million for the renovation of the Burgos Public Market, which is part of the P4.4 billion approved loan from the Development Bank of the Philippines.

Since most of the vendors are not in favor of the renovation, the officials of the association requested that the city improve only the roof, drainage, and toilets.

However, the mayor said they should wait for the next allocation of the budget because the city will prioritize other projects.

“For now, they are happy with their situation, so be it. We will use the budget for another project,” he said.*