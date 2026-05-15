Bacolod tourism office told to submit post-festival report

THE Bacolod City Council has approved a resolution requiring the City Tourism Office to submit a post-festival report to the City Council to aid in legislation.

The resolution was authored by Councilor Em Ang, chairperson of the City Council committee on culture and arts.

Ang said festivals are a significant contributor to Bacolod City's tourism industry and local economy.

"Findings from festival reports act as a roadmap for developing or amending ordinances and making legislative decisions," she said.

She added that a post-festival report is aimed at evaluating the efficiency, financial management, economic impact and safety of a public event to guide future policy, regulation, or budget allocation.

Ang noted that such post-festival reports allow for the evaluation of safety protocols like crowd control, emergency preparedness and response, to design better security policies.

Ang said the report shall include relevant data on the impact of festivals, to be submitted within 60 days after every festival. (MAP)