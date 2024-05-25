Bacolod upbeat on LTFRB approval on ‘green route’

The City Government of Bacolod will now submit its report to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB)-Western Visayas for them to review the “green route” in Barangay Vista Alegre, City Administrator Lucille Gelvolea said Friday, May 24.

Gelvolea said the “green route” dry run in Barangay Vista Alegre ended on May 19 and the planning office also conducted its assessment with the guidance of the LTFRB.

“They got the parameters from the LTFRB, but it was the city planning office that conducted the survey,” she said.

She added the city provided at least four units of electric jeepneys (e-jeepneys) in the dry run, which offered a “Libre Sakay,” that started from the Barangay Vista Alegre relocation site to the Burgos terminal.

“I’m sure we will get a positive result since it’s a big help to the residents of Barangay Vista Alegre relocation site. We are looking forward that this will be approved by the LTFRB,” Gelvolea said.

She said they will also conduct another dry run of the “green route” in Barangay Cabug with four units of e-jeepneys.

“We will secure a special permit from the LTFRB and we will discuss it with the village chief of Cabug,” she added.

Gelvolea disclosed that the modernized jeepneys are not allowed to use the “green route” as it is only intended for the e-jeepneys.*