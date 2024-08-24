Bacolod urges barangays to enforce curfew for minors

The Bacolod City Legal Office (CLO) urged all the barangay officials to strictly enforce City Ordinance (CO) No. 331 or the curfew ordinance for minors.

City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting, Jr. said yesterday the barangay should impose CO No. 331 or an Ordinance providing special protection for children during nighttime by imposing a curfew on minors from 10 p.m. to 4:00 the following morning.

He said the classes already started so the barangay should also take their part to ensure the safety of the students especially, during nighttime.

He added that based on the approved ordinance, the barangay should use a siren to warn the residents every 10 p.m.

Ting noted that a siren blast all be sounded at 9:45 p.m. as a warning signal to be followed by another siren blast at 10 p.m.

Ting said a siren blast shall likewise be sounded at 4 a.m. the following morning as a signal that the curfew for minors is over.

He said it had been observed that several minors had been seen outside their homes around 10 p.m.

“We should ensure their safety and the parents also must monitor the activity of their children to avoid any untoward incidents,” he added.

For the first offense, violators will be given a warning and eight hours of community service for the second offense, and for the third and subsequent offense will also do 16 hours of community service and an additional eight hours for every other subsequent offense.

Ting said they needed the cooperation of the barangay officials to deploy their tanods since only a few barangays were complying with the ordinance.

He said the barangays should step up their security measures along with the police after an alleged abduction was earlier reported in Bacolod City victimizing a female student. /MAP